Videos – Odegaard again on the double and then Jesus follows up to make it Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Well it didn’t take Arsenal too long to cement their lead after half and hour through Martin Odegaard again and it looked like a carbon copy of the first as our captain was on the penalty spot once again.

Great finish

ODEGAARD AGAIN! 🔴 The Xhaka x Odegaard combination strikes again to double Arsenal's lead ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IX6lxhRYld — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023

Le doublé pour Martin Ødegaard ⚽️🇳🇴pic.twitter.com/mgISVJYcln — PLFrance_ 🇫🇷 (@PLFrance_) May 2, 2023

LE COPIER-COLLER POUR ARSENAL 🤯 Centre de Xhaka, reprise de Ødegaard et Kepa battu 😳#ARSCHE | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/eR7cK8czFG — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) May 2, 2023

And then we have this from Jesus to make it 3-0!!!!

"This club is an absolute MESS right now!" 😳 A damning verdict from @Carra23 🎙️pic.twitter.com/LY2UzIAoMK — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 2, 2023

I can’t keep up now, it looks like it’s going to be a cricket score!