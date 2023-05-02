Arsenal News Gooner News

Videos – Odegaard again on the double and then Jesus follows up to make it Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Well it didn’t take Arsenal too long to cement their lead after half and hour through Martin Odegaard again and it looked like a carbon copy of the first as our captain was on the penalty spot once again.

Great finish

And then we have this from Jesus to make it 3-0!!!!

I can’t keep up now, it looks like it’s going to be a cricket score!

  1. Odegaard is leading his Arsenal team mates by examples with the 2 goals he has scored for Aesenal in their home match against Chelsea tonight at the Emirates.
    And to think of it, Frank Lampard has fielded a strong Blues starting Xi team to start the match. But it was to no avail as the Gunners humbled the Blues 3-0 in the first half of the match.
    However, let the Gunners not rest on their oars in the 2nd half of the match to allow the Blues to recover an d crept back into the game to score. Rather, the Gunners should increase the tempo of their game and see off the Blues 6-0 at full-time of the match.

