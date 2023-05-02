Videos – Odegaard again on the double and then Jesus follows up to make it Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Well it didn’t take Arsenal too long to cement their lead after half and hour through Martin Odegaard again and it looked like a carbon copy of the first as our captain was on the penalty spot once again.
Great finish
ODEGAARD AGAIN! 🔴
The Xhaka x Odegaard combination strikes again to double Arsenal's lead ⚽ pic.twitter.com/IX6lxhRYld
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 2, 2023
Le doublé pour Martin Ødegaard ⚽️🇳🇴pic.twitter.com/mgISVJYcln
— PLFrance_ 🇫🇷 (@PLFrance_) May 2, 2023
LE COPIER-COLLER POUR ARSENAL 🤯
Centre de Xhaka, reprise de Ødegaard et Kepa battu 😳#ARSCHE | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/eR7cK8czFG
— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) May 2, 2023
And then we have this from Jesus to make it 3-0!!!!
"This club is an absolute MESS right now!" 😳
A damning verdict from @Carra23 🎙️pic.twitter.com/LY2UzIAoMK
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 2, 2023
⚡️ | @B88HD pic.twitter.com/QsBiIjYrVT
— تابع الاساسي (@TRG660) May 2, 2023
"This club is an absolute MESS right now!" 😳
A damning verdict from @Carra23 🎙️pic.twitter.com/LY2UzIAoMK
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 2, 2023
I can’t keep up now, it looks like it’s going to be a cricket score!
Odegaard is leading his Arsenal team mates by examples with the 2 goals he has scored for Aesenal in their home match against Chelsea tonight at the Emirates.
And to think of it, Frank Lampard has fielded a strong Blues starting Xi team to start the match. But it was to no avail as the Gunners humbled the Blues 3-0 in the first half of the match.
However, let the Gunners not rest on their oars in the 2nd half of the match to allow the Blues to recover an d crept back into the game to score. Rather, the Gunners should increase the tempo of their game and see off the Blues 6-0 at full-time of the match.