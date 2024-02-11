Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Videos – Watch all four Arsenal first half goals against West Ham

Arsenal have been rampant against a woeful West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon going four goals up in the first half.

William Saliba started the rout with a fine header, Bukayo Saka grabbed the second from the penalty spot, Gabriel Martinelli then got his name onto the scoresheet with the third and Leandro Trossard completed the scoring mayhem with the fourth.

This game is now in the bag and what would be nice is if the lads do not sit back in the second half and hand West Ham a beating they will never forget.

Here are all four videos, enjoy.

 

 

