Video – Saliba challenges CR7 in #StayAtHome fitness challenge

William Saliba is the latest football star to get involved in the latest challenge going around, battling fellow footballer players in fitness challenges to kill some time while we are all stuck indoors.

The youngster certainly looks fighting fit following the injuries which hampered part of his campaign this term, by doing 65 crunches in 45 seconds, (I personally think I might manage two or three but don’t ask me to get the camera out).

It was a huge worry to see that Saliba had been sidelined with a cracked Metatarsal in November which had him ruled out of action for around two months, but he has played every minute of St Etienne’s last ten matches in all competitions, and certainly looks back to full fitness.

Will he be expected to nail down a first-team spot upon arrival in England? Could he play for Arsenal this season with the Premier League possibly not restarting until after June when his loan deal was initially to end?

