Vieira admits he didn’t think Arsenal would go this long without winning another title

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, admits he didn’t think Arsenal would go this long without winning another league title.

The Frenchman was the Gunners’ captain when they won the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season.

At the time, Arsenal constantly challenged for titles and they even reached the final of the Champions League in 2006.

Vieira and the club’s fans would have been confident they would win even more titles, but there has been no league title win at the Emirates since that campaign.

Ahead of his team’s match against Arsenal this evening, the Frenchman admits he didn’t expect the wait to go on for this long.

He said via The Sun when asked if he thought the Gunners wouldn’t win the league for this long: “Not really, because during that period of time I thought Arsenal would be challenging more for the titles.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is not a good thing that we haven’t won the league for so long, but we are properly rebuilding our team now.

If we keep our best players who have been pivotal recently and sign quality attackers, we could compete for the EPL next season.

For now, we need to keep winning and end this season strongly.