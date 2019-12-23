According to Goal, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira responded with ‘no’ when asked by reporters if he was contacted over the north London outfit’s managerial vacancy following Unai Emery’s sacking.

Vieira insisted that he’s fully committed to current club Nice, the ex-Arsenal skipper has been in charge of the French outfit for 18 months now.

Vieira was very successful with the side during his first season in charge, leading the side to seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Les Aiglons have endured a slightly slower start to the season this time around, the side are currently sitting 10th in the French top-flight.

Here’s what Vieira had to say on being linked to the Arsenal hot-seat:

“No. It’s flattering seeing your name everywhere but I am under contract with Nice.”

“I have known since I arrived how lucky I am to be involved with this club’s project. I don’t have any intention or desire to go and look elsewhere.”

Vieira is one of Arsenal’s greatest players ever, the former defensive midfielder was extremely successful during his nine-year spell with the Gunners.