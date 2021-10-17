Vieira compares Mikel Arteta to World Cup winning manager

Patrick Vieira has compared Mikel Arteta to France manager, Didier Deschamps and claims the Spaniard always looked likely to be a manager in the future during his playing days.

Vieira returns to Arsenal on Monday as the manager of Crystal Palace and he is expected to get a warm welcome from the Gooners having served as one of their best-ever midfielders.

He was very committed on the field and was an integral part of the invincible team of the 2003/2004 season.

The Frenchman says he doesn’t know Arteta as a person but watched him as a footballer.

The Spaniard was a good player who was always communicating with his teammates on the pitch.

Vieira says that attribute showed that he would have an interest in coaching later in his career and it is like how Deschamps acted on the pitch in his playing days.

Vieira said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I don’t know him really well as a man. As a player I think he was a really good player and had a wonderful career.

‘The way that he manages himself to be a manager he was in the Manchester City group and he learned the job before getting the chance at Arsenal and he did everything in the right way.

‘He is somebody who understands he was playing going into a managerial area was something he wanted to.

‘The way he was playing on the field, talking a lot with his players, he reminds me of Didier Deschamps of the French national team.

‘When he was playing you know Didier was going to be a manager. Arteta is in the same mindset.’

Reports linked both managers to the Arsenal job before they gave Arteta the role.

They would now look to get the better of each other in opposing dugouts on Monday evening.

………

Dan Smith stars in this week’s The Just Arsenal Show ahead of the Crystal Palace match