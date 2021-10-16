Vieira could be auditioning for the Arsenal job on Monday

Patrick Vieira was one of the managers that Arsenal targeted when they sacked Unai Emery and the Frenchman could audition for the job again on Sunday.

The Gunners have since made Mikel Arteta their boss, and they have demonstrated a serious belief in the Spaniard since he has been at the helm.

However, no manager can stay at a club forever, and Arsenal would hardly have one who will stay for two decades as Arsene Wenger did.

With that in mind, Football London reports that Crystal Palace’s game at the Emirates against Arsenal on Monday presents Vieira the chance to showcase his managerial skills to the club’s board.

The report says the former midfielder dreams of becoming the manager of the club he won three Premier League titles for in his playing days.

Arsenal will want Arteta to succeed and manage their team for many more years. However, Vieira also has the chance to show he is the better of both managers.

Palace hasn’t made the best start to this campaign, but they are rebuilding a team that lost so many of its key players in the summer.

Vieira is managing very young players, yet the highlight of their season is a 3-0 win against Tottenham.