Vieira explains why the Premier League title is more difficult to win now

Patrick Vieira was a central figure in the Arsenal side that won the Premier League title unbeaten in 2004, a triumph that remains the club’s most recent league success. As captain during that historic campaign, he led the Gunners through one of the most significant periods in their history, at a time when domestic supremacy was fiercely contested.

Arsenal’s rivalry with Manchester United defined an era, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s side dominating English football both before and after Vieira’s departure from north London. During Vieira’s spell at the club, meetings between the two sides were often intense and decisive. While Arsenal emerged victorious on several occasions, they have not lifted the league crown since that famous season, a situation they will be eager to change.

A defining era of rivalry

The current campaign has seen Arsenal perform at an exceptionally high level, with consistency setting them apart from many rivals. Under Mikel Arteta, the team has developed into one of the strongest Arsenal sides of recent years, placing them firmly in contention at the top of the table. The manager will be keen to turn strong performances into silverware, yet the challenge has grown significantly.

Vieira has reflected on the changing nature of the competition, offering insight into how much tougher the league has become. According to Arsenal Media, he said, “Overall, it feels even more difficult to win the league now than when you played in the Premier League, because of the strength of so many teams…

“The Premier League is more competitive now because when you’re looking at how much Arsenal have to compete against, you’re looking at Liverpool, you’re looking at Chelsea, you’re looking at Newcastle, City, Villa – and more teams.

“When you start the season, you may have six or seven teams that are competing to finish in the top three. A few years ago it was Arsenal and Manchester United, then it was Chelsea and United, then it was City, Chelsea, then City, Liverpool. You always had one or two teams, but now you may have six or seven teams who can finish in the top three.”

Modern challenges for Arsenal

Vieira’s assessment highlights the scale of the task facing Arteta’s side as they push for the title in an increasingly competitive environment.