Vieira leaving must pave the way for Ethan Nwaneri be promoted to Arsenal’s matchday squad

Is it finally time for Arsenal academy star Ethan Nwaneri to secure his place in Mikel Arteta’s team? Nwaneri had a significant role in Arsenal’s pre-season, playing in the midfield as either an 8 or a 10.

Though expected to have a significant impact on Mikel Arteta’s team this season, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira, in pre-season, didn’t receive much playing time in midfield (in fact, Vieira primarily played right wing). As fans, we didn’t pay too much attention to that at the time, but it should have been a clue about the direction Arteta was heading with his midfield.

When Emile Smith Rowe left for Fulham, many of us Gooners highlighted how well it would boost Nwaneri’s chances. Despite that, we failed to acknowledge that Fabio Vieira was still in the picture, and Mikel Merino’s addition meant that Nwaneri would face more competition for playing time.

However, Fabio Vieira is also leaving, albeit temporarily.

So, with the Portuguese playmaker making his way back to FC Porto on a season-long loan, is it that Arteta is paving the way for the academy prodigy to make his mark on the team? After Vieira’s departure, with Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice being the top choices for midfield, Nwaneri is the immediate backup for either Odegaard or Merino.

The 17-year-old clearly demonstrated during pre-season that he was already outperforming certain Arsenal first-team players. Arteta’s team may find him a perfect fit, and the recent midfield clearout has presented him with a significant opportunity.

Mikel doesn’t give away minutes easily. They have to be earned, and the Hale End star will definitely seize them eagerly.

Darren N