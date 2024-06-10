Vieira picks two Gunners idols in his dream five-a-side teammates

Patrick Vieira played with some of the world’s biggest talents at club and international level, so he would not find it easy to name a team with the best players he shared the pitch with.

However, the former Arsenal midfielder has still picked a dream five-a-side team of his former teammates at the club and international level.

He has become a coach and is working his way to the top of the European coaching circle.

As he enjoyed the summer break, he was asked about some of his successes during his playing days, and Sky Sports asked him to name the best teammates he would pick on a five-a-side that would also include himself.

He said:

“Definitely Dennis Bergkamp, Zinedine Zidane, I would go for Claude Makelele because you need people to run, and I would play Thierry Henry up front.”

Bergkamp and Thierry Henry were two important members of our team when Vieira also played for us.

They delivered some of the top performances by any player on the continent, and either of them could pick the same teammates in their dream five-a-side.

We are building another team that shares a strong bond and loves to help each other on the pitch.

Hopefully, they will also develop into a solid unit and win some trophies for us.

