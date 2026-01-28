Vieira says Arsenal needs to create more chances for their strikers

Viktor Gyokeres and Arsenal’s other strikers are struggling to find the back of the net, a situation that is becoming an increasing concern for the Gunners as the season progresses. Despite this issue, Arsenal have managed to remain at the top of both the league and Champions League tables, highlighting their ability to maximise results even when attacking output has been limited.

Arsenal have shown an impressive capacity to adapt, taking advantage of whatever situations arise to score goals and keep the team in strong overall shape. Their consistency has ensured they remain one of the best teams in Europe, even if their attacking numbers do not match those of other elite clubs. Many of their rivals can rely on forwards who score regularly, whereas Arsenal’s goals have often come from across the squad rather than a central striker.

Defensive strength and attacking concerns

At present, Arsenal’s defence is the most dependable area of the team, providing the platform for their success. However, the Gunners are aware that improvement is required in attack if they are to sustain momentum and ultimately finish the season as champions. A lack of goals from the strikers places additional pressure on the rest of the side, particularly in tight matches where fine margins decide outcomes.

Mikel Arteta continues to work tirelessly to prepare his squad to win as many matches as possible. His focus remains on finding solutions that will allow Arsenal to maintain their position at the top, while also addressing the challenges faced by the attacking players.

Vieira highlights collective responsibility

Patrick Vieira believes the issue extends beyond the strikers themselves and points to a wider team problem. Speaking according to Football 365, he said, “Of course it is a concern because you want your No. 9 to score goals. You want them to get into double figures and that’s not the case right now.

“That is the concern but Arsenal are still top of the league so that means they are doing something good. It’s a collective game and there’s a lot of players with four or five goals.

“They need to create more for the strikers and put them in better positions to create chances and score goals. By doing that maybe you need the ball in the box more rather than recycling the ball.”

Vieira’s comments underline the importance of collective improvement, suggesting that better service and chance creation could help Arsenal’s strikers rediscover their scoring touch.