Vieira says he was ready to die for Wenger while playing for Arsenal

Patrick Vieira has revealed that he was ready to give his all on the pitch while playing for Arsenal because of Arsene Wenger.

Vieira won three Premier League titles for the Gunners with Wenger as his manager.

The current Crystal Palace boss was one of the signings who turned Arsenal into a force in English football.

They battled against Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominant Manchester United side and often stopped their rivals from winning the league and English cups.

He was speaking on Wenger’s new Amazon Prime documentary titled Arsene Wenger: Invincible, where he claimed that because the Frenchman supported him, he was ready to give his all for him on the pitch.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: “I loved him. I loved it.”

Before then adding: “When the manager is defending you, you would die for him.”

Fellow ex-Arsenal player, Thierry Henry, who Wenger had plucked from Juventus, added that the gaffer changed his life.

Henry said: “Arsene changed my life.”

Dennis Bergkamp also commented in the video and described the football the Gunners played as almost perfect.

The Dutchman gushed: “This football (we played) is close to perfection.”

Vieira will return to the Emirates today with his Crystal Palace team and will get a warm welcome.

  1. PJ-SA says:
    October 18, 2021 at 6:24 pm

    A real champion, a true leader!

    Compared to our captains now (Auba+Xhaka) who could barely be bothered to break a sweat for the club

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Pepé starts

    Reply
  3. Declan says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    Saha is out.

    Reply
  4. Rob49 says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    I loved the way he went toe to toe and nose to nose
    with Keane. Got right in his face, wouldn’t be intimidated.

    Reply

