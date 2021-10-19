Vieira singles out Arsenal player who gave them problems

Patrick Vieira has named Kieran Tierney as the Arsenal player that caused his Crystal Palace team a lot of trouble during their match at the Emirates last night.

Arsenal forced Palace to settle for a 2-2 draw following a late goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

The Eagles were arguably the best of both clubs, with their energetic display helping them to come from a goal down to lead Arsenal 2-1.

Vieira watched on keenly and realised Tierney was a problem and he had to switch to a back-five to curtail the left-back’s surging runs.

It worked as they were able to crowd out the former Celtic man and launched counter-attacks against the Gunners.

The Scotsman even kissed the bar with a great shot on goal which could have helped Arsenal get their second goal sooner and Vieira insists he was a problem they had to deal with in the game.

“On the left side we had Tierney, who was giving the width and he was giving us lots of problems. So we went with the back five, and had four midfielders really tight. At the end, outside of Tierney’s chance they didn’t create much,” Vieira said to Palace’s official website.

“Even if you look at the way we conceded the second goal,

Tierney has been in fine form this season and the Gunners will hope he doesn’t suffer any of his previous long-term injuries again.