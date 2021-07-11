Vieira’s Crystal Palace eyeing Arsenal striker for summer move

Crystal Palace are claimed to be considering a move to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal this summer, with the striker expected to leave the club.

The Eagles recently agreed a deal to bring the former Gunners captain back to the Premier League to take over their managerial role, and the Frenchman is claimed to be looking to use his links to our club to build up his squad.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already been claimed by Chris Wheatley for a possible switch across London, but latest reports claim that Vieira now has his eyes on our young English striker.

The TheSun claims that Palace are currently eyeing up one of Nketiah or Kasper Dolberg, who made his mark for Denmark at Euro 2020 in helping his side to reach the semi-final stage.

It remains to be seen which is their preferred option, although the report does state that the former Arsenal captain ‘would love’ our youngster, who is expected to the cheaper option of the two.

Eddie is the England Under-21’s all-time top goalscorer, breaking Alan Shearer’s record, but has struggled to find any consistency under Mikel Arteta, and his lack of minutes has been evident last season, despite initially impressing in his first months under the Spanish coach.

Folarin Balogun looks likely to vie for minutes in the upcoming season also, having signed a new professional deal with the club despite a number of options from abroad, which will surely seal an exit of sorts for Nketiah.

Has Balogun already showed more potential for Arsenal than his team-mate?

Patrick