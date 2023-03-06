View from the stands – An honest assessment of Arsenal’ negatives before our amazing comeback

Now, before I get shot down and accused of not supporting the club (owner, manager and players), that would be completely wrong, but I want to highlight out a few points.

1. First of all, we were playing a team in the bottom three of the PL, who hadn’t won a game in their last nine tries.

2. We could have been four goals down by half time – it was only the brilliance of Ramsdale and poor finishing that this wasn’t the case.

3. It is obvious that certain players are becoming “ring rusty” through lack of playing time and to expect them to just return to the way they were playing in the PL is not possible.

4. I cannot recall a game, where there were so many sideways, backwards or meaningless passes that led to nothing.

5. This was the first game that I saw our defence undone so many times by a simple ball through the middle.

6. Teams are nullifying both Zaka and Martinelli, by ensuring that at least three men are always a surrounding them and we haven’t yet overcome this tactic.

Now I didn’t see or hear any of the above being discussed by MOTD, the media or any other supporter and it should be.

Having watched Liverpool humiliate Man United, I hate to think what the score would have been if it had been them, rather than Bournemouth, we had faced on Saturday. We would definitely have been 4-0 down at half time.

Of course it was a wonderful fightback and result for us and the PL title is still in our hands, but on Saturday’s showing, MA still has a lot of work to do, if we are to actually go on and win it.

Just trying to put some honest perspective into the JA arena for discussion, while supporting the club 100% and singing my heart out all through the game!!

Congratulations to our women’s squad for the first silverware of the season and, hopefully, there’s more to come.

Our support at The Emirates is unbelievable and we really are the 12th man, making said Emirates seem like a fortress for The Arsenal.

Your views and comments on the above would be appreciated.

ken1945

Having been at The Emirates to witness our incredible comeback win, I waited until after Match of the Day showed the highlights and also read the hundreds of comments, before I made the decision to write this article.