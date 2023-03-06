View from the stands – An honest assessment of Arsenal’ negatives before our amazing comeback

Reflecting on the Bournemouth game. by Ken 1945
Having been at The Emirates to witness our incredible comeback win, I waited until after Match of the Day showed the highlights and also read the hundreds of comments, before I made the decision to write this article.
Now, before I get shot down and accused of not supporting the club (owner, manager and players), that would be completely wrong, but I want to highlight out a few points.
1. First of all, we were playing a team in the bottom three of the PL, who hadn’t won a game in their last nine tries.
2. We could have been four goals down by half time – it was only the brilliance of Ramsdale and poor finishing that this wasn’t the case.
3. It is obvious that certain players are becoming “ring rusty” through lack of playing time and to expect them to just return to the way they were playing in the PL is not possible.
4. I cannot recall a game, where there were so many sideways, backwards or meaningless passes that led to nothing.
5. This was the first game that I saw our defence undone so many times by a simple ball through the middle.
6. Teams are nullifying both Zaka and Martinelli, by ensuring that at least three men are always a surrounding them and we haven’t yet overcome this tactic.
Now I didn’t see or hear any of the above being discussed by MOTD, the media or any other supporter and it should be.
Having watched Liverpool humiliate Man United, I hate to think what the score would have been if it had been them, rather than Bournemouth, we had faced on Saturday. We would definitely have been 4-0 down at half time.
Of course it was a wonderful fightback and result for us and the PL title is still in our hands, but on Saturday’s showing, MA still has a lot of work to do, if we are to actually go on and win it.
Just trying to put some honest perspective into the JA arena for discussion, while supporting the club 100% and singing my heart out all through the game!!
Congratulations to our women’s squad for the first silverware of the season and, hopefully, there’s more to come.
Our support at The Emirates is unbelievable and we really are the 12th man, making said Emirates seem like a fortress for The Arsenal.
Your views and comments on the above would be appreciated.
ken1945
Well thought out article and correct analysis too. We should not get carried away by the comeback to forget our frailties. Bournemouth only showed us we need to improve to win the league.
A straight win against Bournemouth could have made the team think it has arrived and get shocked by Fulham. Now we will approach the Fulham game with more caution and better attitude .
COYG
The Bournemouth game showed us that we need to defend better and be more clinical when we have chances. If we do these in every game, we wouldn’t need a last second goal to win games.
For Ken
At last a sensible article about our performance and not letting the euphoric emotion after the amazing comeback rule over practical deficiencies. I do not think any of our players deserved more than a 6 in terms of quality which is why Reiss Nelson coming on was such a difference to what I saw before he got on the pitch. Although you can give a 7 to a select few for the spirit. So my mark would be 6.5 to those.
Criticizing a performance does not make you any less of a supporter. It opens up a debate on aspects of our game.
Keep the good work on being a balanced writer.
I can’t really comment on the game as I only saw the highlights on MoTD. What I did see reminded me of our game against Aston Villa in the 01/02 season when we came back from being 2-0 down to win 3-2. Iirc, a sub came on in that game, Wiltord, and changed the outcome.
Yes, we still have difficulties at breaking highly defensive oppositions. We’re also still vulnerable against direct balls and in defending set-pieces
Sometimes, our passes are too intricate, to compensate for the lack of pivot point in our front-line. This makes us prone to counter-attack and would hopefully change when Jesus returns
For God’s sake, Arsenal played very poorly. If the team they faced were Liverpool, they would have been hammered 0-10. I lost count of the number of shots they had ballooned in the last few matches. Many of their crosses were too close to the goalkeeper of Bournemouth.
If they continue to have so many shots off target, they can forget about winning the title. Don’t the players know the basics of shooting? It has been do frustrating to watch them play at times!
I think it was just a case of under rating Bournemouth, there’s no way we would hav prepare for a Liverpool game like that and with changes made that weaken d left side of our team. Arteta prepared for team differently, his mistakes is he under rated Bournemouth.
For the doubling up on Saka and Martinelli or teams who park d bus I hav said it b4, we have won 20 games now and out of those games 15 or 14 of them park the bus and we still beat them. I think we are not that bad their.
Also teams in the bottom 3 are more dangerous for the same reason u mention. Like I said most of the game we lost point are teams in the bottom 3 bcos we under rate them
We are also not 4 goals by half time for the same reason u mentioned. Bcos we hav one of the best goal keeper in the league and we’ll Bournemouth is Bournemouth
I agree with 3, 4 and 5.