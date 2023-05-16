View from the stands as an uninspired Arsenal were blown away by Brighton and the referee

Arsenal v Brighton Review from a fans-eye view by Ken1945

I know it’s late, but I wanted to give my take on the game that has finished the dream of becoming PL champions.

We were outplayed, out-thought, out-muscled and out-refereed.

Outplayed? Brighton played a man marking game that stifled our midfield and attacking play. The complete opposite occurred, when Brighton played out from the back, as we stood back and allowed them to dominate us.

Out-thought? There was no change in our tactics during the first half, and then it seemed that plan B after the break was to play the long ball at every other opportunity, and Dunk just had a field day.

Out-muscled? Some of Brighton’s tackles bordered on completely unacceptable, as it was obvious that Martinelli was targeted from the first minute, resulting in his early substitution.

However, they won all the 50/50 challenges and were superb at the dark art of wasting time.

Out-refereed? I have never seen a referee who from the first foul to the end of the game look completely out of his depth – both for and against each teams.

He showed no authority whatsoever and, in allowing Brighton players to go down on a regular basis near the end, was just laughable.

We looked tired, uninspired and were blown away by, in my opinion, the best opponents I have seen at The Emirates.

They were the complete opposite of us, organised, determined, and looked as if they had something to play for – amazing when you think we still had a chance to win the PL.

It was the perfect performance, although aided and abetted by the lacklustre referee.

The Arsenal? I don’t like mentioning individuals, as its a team game, but White, Odegaard, Trossard and our manager had the worst game I’ve seen at home this season.

Finally, a lot has been made about fans leaving the ground early.

Whilst acknowledging there was an exodus, it was frustration at the performance and it was done quietly… there was no animosity to any individual, just a recognition that we had blown the PL with an abject performance that reminded me of Arteta’s first two seasons.

The crowd was still 100% behind the players and, when Arteta was booked, the “We’ve got super Mik Arteta” chant immediately started up and, in my opinion, was the loudest I’ve ever heard.

Just a final thought, this woeful performance was without the scapegoats that some like to blame… Holding, Elneny, Vieira and Zinchenko.

ken1945

