View from the terraces – Arsenal v Man City Review and ratings from a hot day at the Emirates

As some know, I’m lucky enough to have a season ticket and, when big games take place, I try to give other Arsenal fans who cannot be at the game an idea of what it was like, both on the terraces and watching as a Gooner…. so here goes!!

Got to the ground about an hour before the kick off, and the concourses were full of fans watching the early games and drinking because it was really hot.

The “guest” before the match was our own Liam Brady and he was pushing his new book – he was greeted with great applause of course.

Then, with about ten minutes to kick off, the atmosphere really ramped up.

The City fans had just started their rendition of “Blue Moon” when the cords of “North London Forever” started and it was incredible – just as it was at the end of game!! Magical!!

The support was intense throughout the match, with some of the side and back passing causing heart attacks, and the “twelfth man” didn’t let anyone down.

On to the game itself, and what a defence we are starting to create!!

Defence 10 /10

We have the new Adams/Bould – Campbell/Toure type double act in Saliba and Gabriel, with the latter, in my opinion, being destined for world class status.

The two of them just outplayed, out-muscled and out-thought Haaland.

White was simply sublime with his defensive role, while Zinchenko played his best game to date.

GK 7 / 10

Now I know Raya has come in for some criticism and I can’t decide who is the better keeper, but he is ONLY playing to instructions and the other players do put him into awkward positions, and vice versa of course.

Midfield: 8 / 10

Midfield. We were always in control, but sometimes could have moved it forward faster.

Rice is worth every penny and, when Partey came on, we had a glimpse of what is to come.

I’ve already compared them to Vieira and Petit, and I have no reason to change my mind.

Odegaard I’m starting to compare to the likes of Brady, Cazorla, Little Mozart and even DB!!

His work rate is phenomenal, and he inspires both his teammates and the crowd!!

Attack 6 / 10

Attack – Gabriel was excellent today, back to his preinjury form.

Nketiah, I’m afraid, is not the man to take us forward.

He runs his socks off (so would Usain Bolt) but he doesn’t seem to link up with his colleagues and tends to be greedy… just my opinion and I will support him 100% when he’s wearing the shirt.

Martinelli 8 / 10

No surprise when Martinelli came on for the second half, as Trossard was disappointing when he started once again.

Martinelli drew two players to him as soon as he came on and changed the game.

Havertz put himself about and was used correctly by MA. his first assist, following his first goal in the PL.

MA – 10 / 10

Great substitutions, excellent defensive plan and thoroughly out-thought the great thinker himself.

————–

Two monkeys off our backs – Beaten Man City in the PL and we won a game without Saka

That’s it, hope I’ve given anyone interested a taste of what was a great afternoon if you’re a Gooner.

ken1945

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…