Sweden currently boasts two of the most expensive strikers in the Premier League, with Alexander Isak playing for Liverpool and Viktor Gyokeres representing Arsenal. Both forwards changed clubs this summer in a combined deal reported to be worth around 200 million euros, highlighting the level of expectation placed on their shoulders following high-profile moves.

Arsenal felt compelled to strengthen their attacking options and moved decisively for Gyokeres, while Liverpool was eager to demonstrate their financial power by signing Isak, a player pursued by several elite clubs. The arrivals of both strikers were viewed as statements of intent, yet their transitions to new environments have proven challenging so far this season.

Neither Isak nor Gyokeres has consistently reached the levels expected in England, although their struggles contrast sharply with their outstanding form during the previous campaign. Last term, Isak was one of the leading scorers in the Premier League with Newcastle United, while Gyokeres enjoyed a remarkable spell in Portugal.

Form Before the Big Moves

Gyokeres scored close to 100 goals across two seasons at Sporting Club, establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in European football. In the previous campaign alone, he found the net at least 54 times in all competitions, numbers that placed him among the most effective attackers anywhere. Isak, meanwhile, played a key role for Newcastle United, contributing goals and helping the club secure the Carabao Cup, ending a long wait for major silverware.

Those performances justified the substantial investments made by Arsenal and Liverpool, even if both players are still adapting to the demands of their new clubs. Time remains on their side, and expectations remain high.

Individual Recognition

Despite his slower start in England, Gyokeres has now received individual recognition for his achievements last season. According to Fotboll Skanalen, the Arsenal striker has been named Attacker of the Year in Sweden, beating Isak to the award. His goals in Portugal and overall influence at Sporting were decisive factors in the voting process.

While Isak also enjoyed success and silverware, Gyokeres’ extraordinary output proved impossible to overlook. The award serves as a reminder of the quality Arsenal have acquired and suggests that patience may yet be rewarded as he continues to adjust to Premier League football.