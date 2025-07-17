Viktor Gyokeres brother drops another interesting transfer hint

Arsenal and Sporting Club remain locked in talks over the potential transfer of Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners consider the striker to be one of their top targets for the current window and view him as a player capable of helping their squad function more effectively in attack.

Gyokeres has enjoyed two strong seasons with Sporting and now appears eager to move on. He has refused to return to Portugal for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming campaign. This stance suggests he is pushing for a departure, and Arsenal are continuing discussions to reach an agreement for his transfer.

Hints Suggest a Deal May Be Close

Although negotiations are ongoing, signs are beginning to emerge that a resolution may be near. Interest surrounding the situation has intensified after an action by Gyokeres’ brother on social media caught attention.

As reported by Football London, the Swedish forward’s brother has followed Arsenal on social media, which many have taken as a potential signal that an agreement is close to being finalised. While not a confirmation, this has added to speculation that progress is being made between the two clubs.

Time Running Out to Finalise Agreement

With pre-season well underway and the start of the new campaign approaching, Arsenal may soon be forced to make a decisive move. If a deal for Gyokeres cannot be concluded soon, the club may need to shift their attention to other potential signings to avoid delays in strengthening its squad.

The Gunners have already spent considerable time trying to bring the striker to North London. While patience is important in securing the right deal, the prolonged nature of the negotiations is starting to raise questions.

Talks between Arsenal and Sporting Club remain ongoing, and supporters will be hoping for a swift conclusion as the window progresses.

