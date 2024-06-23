Viktor Gyokeres may be today’s “Fan’s Top Arsenal Target” but only Arteta and Edu know for sure

The Arsenal striker hunt will show us how quickly things change from one week to the next – from passionately needing a striker to not wanting one, to missing out on one (Benjamin Sesko), to abandoning the pursuit of a striker in favour of a midfielder, and then being heavily linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres is a proven goal scorer, with 43 goals and 15 assists last season, making him Europe’s most productive player. Aside from his ability to score goals and provide assists, one may ask, “Why is Gyokeres the right man for Arsenal?”

The ex-Coventry striker possesses incredible speed, and once he joins Arsenal, he will undoubtedly electrify the team’s attack, adding another aspect to it. He is also incredibly vigilant and sharp, which makes him clinical in front of the goal. He is someone you can trust with the ball, which makes him a reliable target man because of his excellent hold-up play.

Certainly, if Arteta and Edu pull this off, it will be a huge signing for Arsenal. Some people think the striker we buy will serve as Havertz’s backup, but that’s not the case; the striker we acquire needs to be exceptional; he needs to be someone who can start games to put pressure on the Arsenal No. 29, and Gyokeres is unquestionably that.

But if the last few weeks have taught us anything at all, it is the fact that next week there may be another “main Arsenal target” for us to talk about, but until Arteta and edu give us any concrete news, all we are doing is whistling in the dark….

But one thing is sure of Arsenal fans – We all like to have our own opinion of who we want at the moment…

Darren N

