Viktor Gyokeres responds to Gabriel copying his celebration

Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba were central to Arsenal’s dominant 5-1 win over Sporting Club in the Champions League, keeping Viktor Gyökeres firmly in check throughout the match. Gyökeres, one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe this season, has been in sensational form, even netting a hat trick against Manchester City. Arsenal were well aware of the threat posed by the Swedish striker, and they set about preparing thoroughly to neutralise him. With Gabriel and Saliba in excellent form, it was clear that stopping Gyökeres would be a team effort, and the two centre-backs executed the game plan to perfection.
From the beginning, Gyökeres struggled to get any meaningful chances on goal. His attempts to break through Arsenal’s defence were thwarted at every turn. Whenever he did manage to get a shot away, goalkeeper David Raya was ready to make key saves, ensuring Arsenal’s defensive solidity was not compromised. Gabriel and Saliba held their ground throughout the game, never allowing Gyökeres to find a rhythm or a moment to shine.
Adding a touch of humour to the encounter, Gabriel Magalhães, after scoring Arsenal’s second goal, mimicked Gyökeres’ iconic goal celebration, a moment that was quickly shared across social media. This cheeky celebration became one of the most talked-about images of the match. Gyökeres, upon hearing about Gabriel’s imitation, responded with a lighthearted remark. In an interview with O’Jogo, Gyökeres said, “It’s funny that you like my celebration. Feel free to steal it if you can’t create your own celebration.”
It was a fantastic performance from Arsenal, not just for the result but for the way they shut down one of Europe’s top strikers. Gabriel and Saliba were exceptional, and their efforts allowed the team to play with confidence. This match was a statement of Arsenal’s intent in Europe and showed their defensive strength when facing top-level competition.
Just had to bring this up in reply to Ken as i’ve just seen it concerning the article “Three Reasons Arsenal fans should stop quastioning MA” As going through your comments i can’t help but think there is a hidden/subcocious negative agena towards MA as hard as i try to remain neutral, some of my picks, one of your response to Davi;
1. “You say that Slot has taken over a title challenging team… a team that has finished behind city115 and The Arsenal two years running – Mikel took over a team that saw him win his only trophy and had European football for two decades!!”.
Did Slot also take over a Liverpool side that has also had Eropean football for two decades?
My thoughts; you once agian pointed the negatives of Liverpool and posisitive of Arsenal to carry along your agenda, what ever it might be.
How about ‘Slot taking over a Liverpool team that qualified 3rd for the CL while also competing for the league tiltle and ended up winning the EFL Cup, and played Europa Cup football – Mikel taking over a team that failed to win any trophy, failed to qualify for CL football, and played Europa Cup football?
2. “I think you’ll find that was the case when MA took over and we finished eighth.
There were many of us who said that he wasn’t being judged in the same way as AW and UE, with goalposts being moved to accommodate his mistakes.”
My thoghts; did’nt say if it was the half season or the first full season, so would let this one slide even though i feel it is what i’m thinking.
3. “I agree, a very good question.
As I’ve suggested in the article, it takes ANY manager time to settle in, obtain the players he wants and move on the players he doesn’t think will fit into his plans.
It took MA three years to do this and I believe he had the same scenario as the new Chelsea and Manure managers are facing, both on and off the pitch.
I can’t really answer your question, but we might be able to assess whether others could have done, by watching how those two clubs fare over the same time period.
My personal feeling is that his early mistakes cost him three seasons (8th 8th and 5th) but now, apart from Pep, who has his own problems at the moment, I don’t think so… but he must surely win something this season?!
My thoughts: Please stop puting the first 8, as that is misleading once again. he took over a team in serious decline, bad form and at the bottom half of the table, i think 12th or 14th around December, and brought them back to respectable 8th positiont. His early mistakes cost him only one season not three, and was the second 8th place finish. The only times i’ve critcised Arteta badly was when we finished 8th the following season and recently when he failed to give Nweaneri a chance when odegaard was out. My criticisms of him other than mentioned, has been on the low with more prasise. That is where i still stand, he’s done very well for Arsenal and i believe he can do better. He is also not above fair, unbaised and sentimental critcism as i still do, i don’t agree with Kai as our Striker would prefer Trossard there since we did not get one during the summer than at the wings or as an 8 during Odegaard’s injury when Nweaneri is a clearly better 8.
Conclussion
When fairly put, the way it is or was, shows the reader you are free of bais, sentiments and hidden agenda. If any other available coach would have done better? We can’t say for sure. Apart from his first full season were we seemed to be in a loop, Arteta has improved us every other season, he’s only had one bad season in my opinion and that was the second 8th place finish.
I hope you watched Liverpool vs Madrid last night.
Liverpool is a well oiled machine. The bloke new manager’s total spend in the summer stands at a princely humongous earth shattering whooping grand sum of €10m buying Federico Chiesa who has been injured ever since anyway.
We all know it’s too early to conclude who wins the League but truth is that if Slot wins it this season, even the Kroenkes will begin to wonder if we have peaked under Arteta.
5 years
£800m
Absolute power
Now we’re being told that the amount spent so far doesn’t matter.
Let the excuses stop
Liverpool has had a lot of luck this season They’ve played Manu away at the perfect time they’ve played Arsenal away at a great time and now they have City at an ideal time They also had the type of fixtures where you can build up some confidence before facing a difficult run Credit to them they took advanced but compared to us they have had a lot of luck