Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba were central to Arsenal’s dominant 5-1 win over Sporting Club in the Champions League, keeping Viktor Gyökeres firmly in check throughout the match. Gyökeres, one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe this season, has been in sensational form, even netting a hat trick against Manchester City. Arsenal were well aware of the threat posed by the Swedish striker, and they set about preparing thoroughly to neutralise him. With Gabriel and Saliba in excellent form, it was clear that stopping Gyökeres would be a team effort, and the two centre-backs executed the game plan to perfection.

From the beginning, Gyökeres struggled to get any meaningful chances on goal. His attempts to break through Arsenal’s defence were thwarted at every turn. Whenever he did manage to get a shot away, goalkeeper David Raya was ready to make key saves, ensuring Arsenal’s defensive solidity was not compromised. Gabriel and Saliba held their ground throughout the game, never allowing Gyökeres to find a rhythm or a moment to shine.

Adding a touch of humour to the encounter, Gabriel Magalhães, after scoring Arsenal’s second goal, mimicked Gyökeres’ iconic goal celebration, a moment that was quickly shared across social media. This cheeky celebration became one of the most talked-about images of the match. Gyökeres, upon hearing about Gabriel’s imitation, responded with a lighthearted remark. In an interview with O’Jogo, Gyökeres said, “It’s funny that you like my celebration. Feel free to steal it if you can’t create your own celebration.”

It was a fantastic performance from Arsenal, not just for the result but for the way they shut down one of Europe’s top strikers. Gabriel and Saliba were exceptional, and their efforts allowed the team to play with confidence. This match was a statement of Arsenal’s intent in Europe and showed their defensive strength when facing top-level competition.