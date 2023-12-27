Viktor Gyokeres responds to rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres is the latest striker to be linked with a move to Arsenal, thanks to his impressive start at Sporting Club.

Having departed Coventry in the summer for a more prominent European club, Gyokeres has seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings in Portugal. His consistent goal-scoring performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Arsenal expressing interest.

In search of goal-scoring solutions, Arsenal views Gyokeres as one of the top strikers who could address their scoring issues. Reports suggest that the Gunners are considering a January approach for his signature, and Mikel Arteta’s side is actively exploring avenues to finalise the deal.

He was asked about the interest he has received from top clubs and told Record as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I think it’s a bit like when Sporting came in to sign me… I’m very happy here and I don’t care about any interested parties at the moment. I’m enjoying every day here and not thinking about what’s going on around me. Yes, there’s talk of big clubs, but for now it’s just news. That’s all.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has been one of the finest attackers in Europe this season and his fine performance at Sporting means this could be his only season with them.

