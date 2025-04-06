Viktor Gyokeres tells Andrea Berta how he feels about joining Arsenal

Andrea Berta is already making significant moves as he looks to strengthen Arsenal’s squad ahead of the summer transfer window. After being appointed as the club’s new sporting director, Berta is eager to ensure that the Gunners are well-prepared for the next phase of their recruitment. With the transfer market fast approaching, he is already in discussions with some of Arsenal’s key targets in an attempt to secure deals quickly and efficiently.

Arsenal’s primary focus in the upcoming window seems to be on bolstering their attack, with several strikers on their radar. The club is aware, however, that they are not the only ones vying for the signatures of these players, as other top clubs are also keen on reinforcing their forward lines. Among the strikers linked with a move to the Emirates are Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Alexander Isak.

According to Football London, Berta has already initiated talks with Gyokeres, who has been impressing at Sporting Club. The striker is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for his signature. Berta has already spoken with Gyokeres about a potential move to North London, and it seems that the player is on board with the idea of joining the Gunners. The report suggests that a formal approach will be made by Arsenal in the coming weeks to finalise the deal.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a strong season, and his talent has caught the attention of several top clubs. Should Arsenal manage to secure his services, it would represent a significant addition to their attacking options. The prospect of adding a player of his quality would undoubtedly enhance Arsenal’s chances of competing for major honours in the coming season. If the deal goes through, it could prove to be a vital piece in Arteta’s tactical plans as the team aims to challenge for the Premier League title and progress further in European competitions.