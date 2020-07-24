Villa defeat tells me Arsenal still need Ozil against Watford

At the weekend, while we all celebrated our win over Man City, a JustArsenal reader felt the need to point out how we got to the final without Ozil and his 350,000 pound a week wages. That same person didn’t comment when we produced another away performance on Tuesday, without any creativity, while a World Cup winner was sat back at home.
You see I don’t care about anyone’s personal agenda. What I do care about is us being 10th in the table. I’m sorry, that is unforgivable. We seem to be patting Arteta on the back for talking about standards, yet let’s make this clear. Arsenal are going to finish outside the top 6 for the first time in 25 years so that means not one decision has been justified.
Sacking Mr Wenger (Would we be 10th? Would Rambo be here? Would Ozil be better?), the choice of managers since, player recruitment, or this idea that you freeze out a player if he earns too much, not one decision has made us better. I can say that because not one Gooner predicted back in the summer we would just about finish in the top half, so people in power at the Emirates have to question how this has happened.
I’m sorry until we are told Ozil has a poor attitude, isn’t trying in training or his behaviour is bad, I don’t understand the ridicule or mockery he gets.
Because he’s being overpaid? How’s that his fault? I have to watch worse talent play in his position just because Stan Kroenke wants to save more money.
I’m sorry at Villa Park my concern is not our owners finances, it’s getting a result. If we are then walking away without a shot on target, I have got a right to ask why we are paying someone who has proven he can assist, but is not even in the squad.
Oh, while we are at it, you do realise Ozil is not the only player on hundreds of thousands of pounds a week. You know, his peers, those laughing before Aston Villa scored, they are not on minimum wage.
I have a right to expect a coach (who also gets well paid don’t forget) to get the best out of his resources, to train, to teach, etc.
We can’t sell him till the summer. It’s not like he’s not still getting paid, so we may just as well use him while he’s here.
Don’t get me wrong the midfielder isn’t perfect, but I know when confident, with an arm round his shoulder, he will create. I don’t know that about the likes of Willock.
In the wins against Liverpool and City I agree you can’t trust Ozil to track back and follow those type of tactics. Yet in games where we have possession, I still would trust him more than anyone else to find that killer pass
Arteta might have achieved pushing him closer to the exit door post-Lockdown by freezing him out. That means nothing to me if we are failing on the pitch.
Unless someone is doing better, or you intend to buy a better replacement, the only person benefiting out of this is the owner.
Just remember Ozil was good enough to play before the pandemic. The fact we have lost 4 out of our 9 League games since means it hasn’t worked. Yet some seem to be congratulating our boss for helping their agenda and not focusing on us dropping points.
When chasing an equaliser who’s more proven, Ozil or Reiss Nelson? That decision could be the difference between rescuing a point or not.
Ever since he refused a pay cut (his legal right) he’s been ghosted just because a Billionaire wants to reduce his overheads. So, the plan is to make him so miserable he feels forced to move his family away from the City they love. All he’s done is honour his contract that Arsenal CHOSE to give. That’s quite nasty when you think about it.
Aubameyang must be thinking the same? Sure, gooners are begging him to extend his deal now, but how does he not know he will be in his teammate’s shoes in a couple of years. Suddenly he will be accused of being someone in this thirties being overpaid with zero resale value.
Look at Arsenal’s accounts and it’s easy to work out what their issue with Ozil is, and it’s not that he’s not as good as one of our worst midfields in history. It’s the fact we are running low of money, and with it not certain when fans are allowed back into the Emirates or will there be a second spike, the German ‘s salary is a heavy weight round our neck.
That’s not his fault though. No one could foresee a pandemic, while potentially not being in Europe is mismanagement from the club.
So, I understand the need to get him off the books and, for the man himself, he deserves more respect than some of our toxic fan base.
Yet at least for one more League game he’s still an employee of Arsenal so if we are lacking creativity, give him potentially one last game.
If you don’t and we have no shots on targets again, well that’s unforgivable…
Dan Smith
fans need to forget about top 6 or 8 for at least a season or 2…
we are currently rebuilding…
play the young boys…build up the core players….the coordination the team play
in 2 or 3 season time we will be good
thats how you build a team
Well said @John Ibrahim. We don’t need to play Ozil against Watford because our season is finished. The Watford game should be a preparation for the FA cup final, so we should feature players who are under consideration for the August 1st encounter
As Arteta has stated, Arsenal has a responsibility to the other clubs facing relegation to go all out for a win against Watford. Yes players need to be protected for the FA Cup Final, but the team must be strong to maintain momentum. Just imagine if Arsenal needed a result from another club and they ran dead?
Even if one puts his wages aside, what does he bring to the table?
Rarely scores, rarely assists. Apparently he is our most creative player still (in chances created), but how many times do we see him pulling defenses apart with KDB-esque passes? If you watch Ozil carefully, it’s all super safe passing, and easy chance creation that a League 2 playmaker would easily have the vision, and ability to pull off. Rarely do I see him taking risks with his passing anymore. It’s almost as if he’s more concerned with his pass completion rate.
Also, how is his chance creation when it really matters? Against the top teams, or when we need a goal, or in away games?
Ozil is the perfect example of what a team player shouldn’t look like. All star players that have special abilities, need to also have a basic team work ethic about them, so that those days when their extraordinary talents go missing, they can still offer something. Ozil does not have any work ethic at all. He is extremely one dimensional.
Clearly we need a creative central midfielder, but Ozil is not the answer…and by a country mile! I would like to see Arteta start Torreira, and Xhaka together, with Ceballos further forward, but I can understand why he’s playing with three CB’s at the moment, given how bad our defenders are individually.
But if it’s just easy chance creation, why doesn’t anyone else in our team do it? Why does he have most chances created, even though he missed so many games?
I agree with the 3 cb’s, but against sides like Villa and Watford we should be able to play with a back 4 in stead of a back 5. Of they can’t be trusted in a back 4 against those sides, then what’s the point of having them at all. Also, they played in back 4 for years, so why all of a sudden they can’t do this anymore?
I want to add that I don’t wanna see Ozil near the starting XI against the likes of Man City and Chelsea, but it’s against the smaller sides where we have to make play where we struggle. That’s where we need him. Now it seems to me that Artetas stubbornness is costing us the EL. Or whatever the reason is that Ozil is frozen out..
But others do though. Look at how many goals Saka and Pepe have been involved in, plus they help defensively, which Ozil doesn’t. Pepe does have his off days defending, but still does way more defending than Ozil has in his whole Arsenal career.
No, simple solution, just bring AMN and the equations change.Pace, energy, forward ball passes, racing past the defenders are his attributes.Play him either left or right, the lad delivers. I get irritated with Mikel for not playing him. I care a damn what they do in training, we need winners on match days, and this lad has delivered every time he is on the pitch. I do not get all this Ozil worship, the man has 54 assists in 184 games? Is this stat not appalling! Take a look at Dennis Berhkamp 87 goals and 92 assists, and some have the guts to compare Ozil to Bergkamp? He is not even fit to wipe the statue or else he might end up with some shoulder injury just as he injured his back by just sitting in the stands.The winning combination is AMN, Xhaka (or an upgrade), Cabellos and Bellerin with PAL upfront.
👍 “guts”? More like stupidity to even consider the two players are comparable based on influence on and performances for Arsenal. Just ask any player at Highbury when he arrived, what Bergkamp’s influence was on his team mates? Professional attitude, hard work in training and on the pitch, flair, technique and hard as nails, looking after your health through diet and lifestyle. Ask them who the best player they played with at Arsenal?
Anyone that compare ozil and Bergkamp is either blind or stupid. You cant even compare Fabregas or Rosciky with ozil not to talk of the best ever player to have played for our club, Dennis Bergkamp.
Speaking of Bergkamp see he would love to come back in a coaching capacity think he would be a great addition to the coaching staff please Mikel bring the legend home!!
Comparing ozil and aubamayang is a joke, auba is like zlatan and Ronaldo he will continue scoring goals till he’s 36 or 37, auba best quality is his positioning, and Please for the sake of God stop all this chances created nonsense, I will go with what I see from ozil on the pitch not some stupid stats, the last good game ozil had in an arsenal shirt was against Leicester last season where we won 3:1, and before that he has been poor. I really don’t believe in all this stats stuffs, we bought Pepe based on his stats, Mustafi had one of the best defensive stats when we paid 35million for him, even Xhaka stats was very good when we paid 34million for him,to me ozil was finished 3 years ago. I will rather play wilcok every match than to play ozil, at least with wilcok you know he will put in an effort. I watched the city match again yesterday and you can see a 34 years old David Silva putting in good tackles, I mean this is a player who has won all the domestic trophies in the premier league, and he’s even leaving the club this season,how anyone can still support ozil ahead of the coach decision is beyond me.