Villa keeper, that sparked interest from Arsenal Women, out for rest of the season after surgery

Aston Villa’s Netherlands international goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, will not be available for the rest of the WSL season after having hip surgery.

24 year old Van Domselaar suffered the injury before playing in Aston Villa’s Conti Cup game against Arsenal on 6th March – a match that Arsenal won 4-0. She is expected to begin rehabilitation immediately and it is anticipated that she should be fit for the 2024-25 WSL season. Daphne van Domselaar has undergone successful hip surgery and is set to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season. ℹ️ — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 19, 2024

Van Domselaar signed for the Villans on a free transfer in the 2023 summer transfer window, and has made 15 league appearances for the club.

Reports began circulating, earlier in March, that Arsenal Women were interesting in signing the keeper, and she certainly has had an incredible career so far, for one so young.

Van Domselaar has a release clause in her contract with Villa, which is worth around £200,000, and can be activated this summer. Will Arsenal still want to be the one to activate it?

Aston Villa are 7th in the WSL, while Arsenal sit 3rd behind Chelsea & Man City – making Arsenal a far more interesting prospect for van Domselaar, with Women’s Champions League football in the offing.

Arsenal Women’s next WSL fixture is away to Aston Villa on Sunday 24th March, at Villa Park. Kick-off: 18:45 UK. You can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.

Wishing you a speedy and full recovery Daphne!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….