Villa manager cannot believe his luck with Martinez signing

Arsenal sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa in the last transfer window after his impressive few months for the club.

Martinez was on the books of Arsenal for ten years before he got his chance to play first-team football. The Argentinean got his break after Bernd Leno got injured in June and he took his opportunity with both hands.

He was so good between the sticks for Arsenal that some fans began to consider him as the best keeper at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta, however, chose to keep Leno as his first choice and sold Martinez to Villa.

The Villa manager, Dean Smith has now revealed that he was in disbelief that a player of Martinez’ quality was available for transfer.

He praised the goalie for more than his footballing ability and claimed that his character and attitude are also commendable.

Smith said on Talksport: “Emi, I thought, was brilliant at Arsenal. I was surprised when the opportunity came up. We heard that there might be something there.

“Not just as a goalkeeper, but his character and his attitude around the place is refreshing really. He’s fit in really well.”

Martinez has proven to be a great signing for the Villans who have been in great form so far.

Arsenal will hope that Leno will continue to prove that they made the right choice.