Villa receiving encouragement in their pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe

Aston Villa are claimed to be receiving couragement in their pursuit to land Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal this summer.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign this term, breaking into the first-team on Boxing Day when starring against Chelsea, and quickly earning a regular starting role in the team.

The young English midfielder is expected to enter into contract talks with Arsenal when he returns from holiday, but Aston Villa appear to have other ideas having already tabled two offers to land his signature.

The Mirror(via Birmingham Mail) claim that the Villains are receiving encouragement in their pursuit of the 20 year-old, and are set to launch a third bid for his signature.

I seriously can’t get my head around why Villa would feel encouragement, as Arsenal must surely rank ESR amongst their core of players to be building the team around, although every player ultimately has to have a price.

I personally don’t understand why the Midlands club would believe they could convince us to sell for around £30 Million, as I personally wouldn’t want to accept £60 Million, as I believe he has that quality, and the potential to be England and Arsenal’s best player in the coming years.

Smith Rowe only has six months of first-team experience at the top level, and has already come on so much, and I will be livid if he ended up leaving.

Patrick