Villa threat could see Arsenal hasten signing of 24-year-old attacking midfielder

Arsenal could hasten the signing of Emiliano Buendia as they attempt to beat Aston Villa to his signature.
The Argentinean has just been named the best player in the Championship after helping Norwich bounce straight back into the Premier League following their relegation last season.
The Gunners want to sign an attacking midfielder when this transfer window reopens.
They had Martin Odegaard on loan for the second half of the just-concluded campaign, but the Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid.
He remains their number one priority signing, but it is unclear if Madrid would allow him to leave or keep him after his fine loan spell at the Emirates.
Buendia is Arsenal’s first choice alternative to the Norwegian, but they are facing competition from Aston Villa for his signature.
The Telegraph says Villa wants to finish their summer transfer businesses early and this means they will move for Buendia soon.
Considering that, the report says Arsenal could also hasten their bid to sign him so they don’t miss out to the Villans.
Buendia scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for the Canaries in the Championship this season.
He was also one of their best players in the Premier League in 2019/2020 and will similarly play a key role for them if he doesn’t move.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
It would be good if we could get our transfer buisness sorted early rather than scrabbling around for players just before the window closes.
The fact that Villa is a genuine rival for a signing we want tells you all you need to know about where Arsenal are.
I’m pretty sure we were promised, early and effective business in the transfer window regardless of opposition.
Exactly!
I am not keen to get ODEGAARD BACK IN OUR SHIRT. HE HAS SKILL FOR SURE BUT HIS OVERALL EFFECTIVENESS IN OUR SHIRT WAS DISTINCTLY MODEST.
I am not that struck on Buedia either, at the fee mentioned. At half that price, then perhaps, but not otherwise.
WE HAVE TO MAKE A VERY LITTLE MONEY GO A LONG WAY THIS SUMMER AND £40 MILL WOULD BE WAY TOO MUCH. REALITY!!!
I THINK WE MAY WELL LAND HIM, but it will be far lower than what Norwich are asking, IMO
Not keen on Ødegaard either. Reminiscent of Wenger’s neat and tidy players without character and fear factor. Not keen on those. But who would you rather have if not Buendia?
we were promised to compete against the Bayern Munichs of football , here we are competing with Villa for a championship player!Thank you Wenger and Gazdis
No wonder u r called a loose cannon. Without wenger, arsenal were probably in mid table for the past 20 years. Get a farking life
After a decade of massive spending on overpaid mediocre players Arsenal needs to be a lot smarter. Wanting 40m for a second tier player who cost Norwich 2mill is clearly ridiculous. Only an idiot club would pay such money unless they are selling a big player..perhaps Villa are selling Grealish. Arsenal can simply say because we already have ESR Niles Guendouzie and Willock we offer you 3 mill and Kolasinac. Take it or leave it.
I must have forgotten the time
in their illustrious careers when
AMN, Willock and Guendouzi were
anything but bang average at best
players.
Buendia may not be good enough
in your and most Arsenal fans eyes
but slighting the Norwich star
while singing the praises of the
three you mentioned is laughable.
Personally I wouldn’t shed a solitary
tear it MA shipped all of them out
the door this summer.
Correct. Arsenal fans tend to overate our players. Most arsenal fans think Saka is the best player at arsenal but he wouldn’t get gametime in the top six.