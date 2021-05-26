Villa threat could see Arsenal hasten signing of 24-year-old attacking midfielder

Arsenal could hasten the signing of Emiliano Buendia as they attempt to beat Aston Villa to his signature.

The Argentinean has just been named the best player in the Championship after helping Norwich bounce straight back into the Premier League following their relegation last season.

The Gunners want to sign an attacking midfielder when this transfer window reopens.

They had Martin Odegaard on loan for the second half of the just-concluded campaign, but the Norwegian has returned to Real Madrid.

He remains their number one priority signing, but it is unclear if Madrid would allow him to leave or keep him after his fine loan spell at the Emirates.

Buendia is Arsenal’s first choice alternative to the Norwegian, but they are facing competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

The Telegraph says Villa wants to finish their summer transfer businesses early and this means they will move for Buendia soon.

Considering that, the report says Arsenal could also hasten their bid to sign him so they don’t miss out to the Villans.

Buendia scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for the Canaries in the Championship this season.

He was also one of their best players in the Premier League in 2019/2020 and will similarly play a key role for them if he doesn’t move.