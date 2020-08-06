Villareal boss gets Arsenal star on the phone to try lure him to Spain

Villareal manager Unai Emery has called Matteo Guendouzi to try and convince him to quit Arsenal.

The young French midfielder has fallen out of favour with current boss Mikel Arteta, and is believed to be available for transfer in the current window.

Guendouzi hasn’t been included in a matchday squad since our Premier League loss to Brighton in which he supposedly ridiculed some of their players over their low wages, as well as being spotted gripping Neal Maupay by the throat.

The 21 year-old was since ordered to train alone, away from the rest of the playing squad, and his future remains uncertain.

Former manager Unai Emery is now looking to save him from his current nightmare, where he appears to have been frozen out, and bring him to Spain.

The manager, who was removed from his role at Arsenal only nine months ago, is claimed to have called Guendouzi to try and convince him to join him at the Estadio de la Ceramica, as reported by FootMercato.

A possible loan with an option to buy could well be on the cards, although the Gunners will likely prefer a straight sale if they can muster one, with our finances having been in better states thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and the loss of incomes which has ensued.

Real Madrid, Newcastle and Barcelona are also linked by the Express with an interest in his signature, but no bids are believed to have been received as of yet.

Would Arsenal be open to a loan deal that could potentially allow the youngster time to mature away from the current crop?

