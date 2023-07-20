Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Villarreal identifies Arsenal man as an important transfer target

Arsenal no longer considers Cedric Soares an indispensable player, and the Portuguese star may be on his way to La Liga.

When Mikel Arteta took over as boss, Soares was among the first players signed by the Gunners. However, the club has since bolstered their squad with superior talents, resulting in limited playing time for the former Southampton man.

During the latter part of the previous season, Soares was loaned to Fulham, and it would be wise for him to seek a new club in this transfer window, potentially outside the Premier League.

According to Sport, Villarreal has shown interest in acquiring him and is ready to present an offer before the start of the next campaign.

Arsenal is open to receiving offers for surplus players, and the defender is likely the only hurdle in finalising the transfer between both clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares is nowhere near good enough for the current Arsenal team and he should also know this.

The club is working hard to ensure it remains one of the top sides in the league and would be happy to see him leave to create space for a better player.

However, we cannot force him out and might have to subsidise some of his wages if he departs.

  1. I never knew that Arsenal ever considered Soares as indispensable. He should have been the short term loan signing but was instead given a long term contract by Sanhelli.

    Reply

