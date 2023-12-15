Villarreal is interested in forgotten Arsenal man

Villarreal is reportedly expressing interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares. The Portuguese star has become a marginalised player at the Emirates, seldom getting the opportunity to play, even in the latter part of matches.

With expectations of leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, Soares may be headed to Spain, as reports from Zero Zero suggest that Villarreal is keen on acquiring him. The Spanish club needs a new, experienced right-back and sees Soares as a player who can deliver top-notch performances for them.

Given that Arsenal is committed to improving, it appears unlikely for Soares to secure a place back in the team. Consequently, Arsenal is not expected to impede his potential move to Villarreal if he chooses to consider their interest, particularly during the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares is not one of our key players and we are more than happy to allow him to leave the club in January.

If he wants to play football regularly again, we expect him to push for the move to Spain and revive his career, even if it means taking a pay cut to make the transfer happen.

But if he stays behind, he will continue to play fewer minutes and run down his deal at the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…