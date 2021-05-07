Villarreal review – A shocking end to a shocking Arsenal season

Arteta completed his mission to destroy Arsenal by Konstantin Mitov

I am most of all relieved lovely Arsenal people. This was killing me and I was laying hope on a Pepe or Saka doing something on their own. This is not football that deserves a place in a final, let alone a champions league spot.

One shot on target, when we need to score. Villarreal had 7. We are 10 minutes away from elimination and we sub Aubameyang who’s hit the post twice and we barely created anything.

The decision to leave Partey alone in midfield made us weak again. I’d have had Elneny, but nope, we left our Ghanaian midfielder alone and our midfield was overran and we didn’t have a chance to create anything, but yet we are playing out of the back anyway!

The starting 11 was all wrong – again. Martinelli was benched as I predicted. If I’m negative, I don’t know what Arteta is. If a player makes a good game, he is getting benched. The football we’ve played at a semi-final of a European competition was atrocious.

Last night I saw Chelsea dominate Madrid and I enjoyed their football. Today I see Arsenal and I wonder are we winning 5-0, because the we play our players don’t look like they want to be on the pitch. Are they playing for Arteta?

If we were any decent club, Arteta wouldn’t do a press conference because he’d know he’s out unless he wins. This is the end for me. We’re mid-table and we won’t play European football for the first time in 25 years.

I can’t believe where it has gone. I am gutted, sad, depressed, ashamed, all feelings Arteta doesn’t really know, but if you are a true Arsenal man, you’re hurt now. You feel the fall that’s been building up. We’ve been playing utterly shocking football all season and it wouldn’t do us justice to win anything, because we don’t deserve to.

And even though I can only see us moving forward now if the club is sold, on that pitch today the heartlessness was just embarrassing. That was all down to Mikel and he should pay with his job. He won’t of course.

Can you take another season like that? I certainly can’t. There is no right world in which this manager wouldn’t have been sacked. No other team where he would survive, but at Arsenal only what is worse for us is the “process to trust”.

Daniel Ek anyone? Do you seriously believe it can be any worse than this? The only hope we have is that the club is sold. If not, next season I’m sparing my weekends for something meaningful.

Just imagine Mikel reshaping this club. We’d probably get relegated. Arteta out. I’m out, I can’t do it anymore. Hope you have something to lift you up…

Konstantin