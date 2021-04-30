Villarreal Review – Another atrocious display by Arsenal

Arteta is extremely lucky that Arsenal is still in the tie by Konstantin Mitov

Lovely Arsenal people with the way we’ve played, we are lucky to be still in this tie. Our first half performance was utterly atrocious.

I cannot forgive Arteta for the late subs again. We’re awful, Ceballos has been poor all game, is on a yellow and we don’t take him off? Then in typical fashion he mis-controls the ball, steps on the foot of a Villarreal player and he’s off.

This has been all season. I’m sick and tired. I think Arteta is doing this on purpose to torture us. It was obvious he should have been taken off, every person I saw was saying take him off, but nope. I believe the ref did us a favour by getting us rid of Ceballos though. The guy said he doesn’t even want to be here next season, why are we playing him?

Arteta has made some extremely poor decisions and the fact he’s still here is inexcusable. The only reason we’re still in this tie is because we had Saka forced a penalty and the only good player we had – Pepe stuck it in.

That goal gives us a prayer, but if we play like that we are finished. This is a semi-final of a European competition and we’ve been utterly atrocious. Worse is that when they went to 10 man, just like the Spurs game we became even worse.

I watched the champions league this week and I can’t believe how far from the likes of City we are. Chelsea were next to us in the table when Lampard was sacked. Now they go and play good football in Madrid and we play like a mid-tabled team.

Apart from the penalty, how many good chances did we create? Why is Aubameyang coming on after minute 80? He almost scored in the one chance he had!

Arsenal is destroying me. They are ruining me from the inside. The worse thing is that he will be still here no matter what. This is killing me. Football is a result business, and it has been utterly diabolical. The only reason we still have a chance is because Villarreal are poor. If this was City, we’re heading for 7-8 spanking.

I just can’t stand it. I’m extremely hurt, and I just hope Arteta is sacked so I can have any hope for the future. If we somehow get to the final, United will destroy us and I don’t know which is worse. It’s very hard to be an Arsenal fan.

Konstantin