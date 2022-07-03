Villarreal set to make a €10 million bid for Arsenal defender

Spanish side launch bid for Arsenal defender

Unai Emery’s Villarreal have launched a €10 million bid for Arsenal man Hector Bellerin, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

It is no secret that the Spanish right-back, as well as the club, don’t see a long-term future together. Several clubs have been linked to the 27-year-old, with some prominent names being Juventus, Villarreal and Bellerin’s boyhood club Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan.

🚨 Villarreal plan to offer Arsenal € 10 million for Héctor Bellerin. 🇪🇸

🟡 #Villareal 🔴 #AFC pic.twitter.com/lKktQjolxb — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 3, 2022

The La Masia graduate’s first preference is to return to the club he supported when he was a kid. But it is believed that Betis does not have the funds to sign Bellerin permanently.

And that has opened the door for other suitors. After working with the Arsenal man for a year and a half, it now looks like Emery is keen on a reunion at Estadio de la Cerámica.

Bellerin joined Arsenal as a 16-year-old from the Barcelona academy. It was in July 2013 that Bellerin signed his first professional contract with the club.

Within two months, he had made his competitive debut, replacing Arteta in a Capital One Cup victory over West Bromwich Albion.

He established himself as a first-team regular in the 2014/15 season, when an injury to Mathieu Debuchy ended his season.

Hector Bellerin has now checked in for Arsenal pre season for 10th year in a row. pic.twitter.com/ak9dHDMZUt — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) June 29, 2022

After given his chance, there was no looking back. The Spaniard went onto make 239 appearances for the North London outfit, scoring nine and assisting 29 times.

He was an influential member of the team which finished second in the Premier League in the 2015/16 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

Things have not gone quite his way since his ACL injury in January 2019. And you cannot blame the player to have a fresh start somewhere other than the Emirates Stadium.

I wish him all the best whichever club he ends up joining. He deserves that at least.

Yash Bisht