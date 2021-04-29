Villarreal v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI to take on Emery

Arsenal will be weary of the threat posed by Unai Emery’s Villarreal side this evening, but their efforts could well be boosted by some key players returning ahead of tonight’s Europa League semi-final.
Manager Mikel Arteta admitted that all of his recently-abcent players are in contention to play this evening, although the condition of some of those will of course need to be monitored.
David Luiz returned to full training earlier in the week, and he appears to be the most likely to make the starting line-up after a small procedure on his knee earlier in the month.
Kieran Tierney was also struggling with his own knee issue, and while the fitness team will be working overtime to try and prepare him for today’s clash, I feel like we may be pushed for time.
Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also missed our last match against Everton, and fingers crossed at least one of these is ready to play from kick-off this evening, and I can’t help but believe the former will.
The only player who definitely will not be playing is Alex Runarsson, who is no longer registered for our Europa League squad since he was replaced by Mat Ryan in January.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ryan
Chambers Luiz Gabriel Xhaka
Partey Elneny
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Lacazette
I’m honestly uncertain on who will get the nod to start in goal today, but I think my selection is more who I would want, as opposed to who Arteta will choose unfortunately.
While we will all be keeping our fingers crossed that Tierney has made a miraculous recovery, I don’t want to see him fall injured again, and him being available for the second-leg could be more important in the long run.
I’m also not 100% sure Odegaard is back fully fit, but if he is, and Aubameyang or Laca doesn’t make it, I’d be surprised if the young trio wasn’t to start in behind the striker. Nicolas Pepe should also be in contention, but I think I prefer him to make an impact off the bench personally.
How do you expect Arsenal to line-up today? Am I alone in thinking/hoping Ryan gets the nod between the sticks?
Patrick
Luiz as been a massive loss for us hope he starts .
Hope I’m wrong but I suspect that Martinelli will be dropped again ,probably needs another 12 months to get upto fitness 😂
Not a bad starting 11 but “Elneny” 🙄…I’d rather have Ceballos in there…and I hope he doesn’t play Leno he’s been shocking lately and wasn’t Gabriel supposed to be our own Van Dyk or were we fooled again…
Ryan
Chambers,Luis, Holding,Soares/Chaka
Partey, Ceballos/Chala
Saka,Odegaard,Smith Rowe
Lacazette
If you think any CB we bought or we’d be buying will be of Van Dijk callibre then you are dreaming.. Van Dijk is rare and its very unlikely you’ll see a CB of his class any time soon.
And Arsenal scouted Van Djik at Celtic, before he went to Southampton; however Arsenal Wenger thought him too laid back and not hard working enough.
My opinion is that, I don’t want Arsenal to force to use any injuries players. Because is very dangerous and what is most important is the second leg. We need to patients with those players and believe in what have right now. I think with seriousness we can win the game.
COYG 👍🤞💕💕💕
Strange to think the Arsenal season begins on game 53 of the season.
Hope it’s not that line … wouldn’t worry Villarreal … lacks pace and creativity and vulnerable at the back … ceballos or ostegaard should start Along with mari and Cedric … and personally would like to see martinelli .. he’s fluffed some chances but so has lacazette … he puts defenses on notice … would like to see a 442 arrangement
Chambers holding mari cedric
Saka ceballos/ ostegaard partey esr/martinelli
Pepe lacazette
Goal keeper?
My Squad
Chambers Luis D Gabriel Soares
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Martinelli
Lacca / Balogun
Proud with this !!!!!!!
My Squad
Ryan
Chambers Luis Gabriel Soares
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Martinelli/ Nelson
Lacca/Baloguna