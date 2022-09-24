Villarreal wants to double the release clause of Arsenal target

Álex Baena is the latest attacking talent to breakout at Villarreal and the world’s top clubs are paying attention to his development.

The Spanish side has seen the likes of Samuel Chukwueze and Yeremy Pino catch the attention of Arsenal in recent seasons.

Now the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Baena, but they don’t want to sell him.

His six goals from ten competitive matches this season make him one of the finest players on their team and they intend to keep him.

However, he has a release clause of just 35m euros on his contract that expires in 2025.

Arsenal can easily trigger that, and they want to secure themselves against such an outcome now.

Todofichajes reports Villarreal intends to hand him a new contract valid until 2027, and they will at least double his release clause to 70m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Baena has looked decent and very comfortable in Europe and the Spanish top flight so far.

He looked destined to play for one of the best clubs in the world, and Arsenal fits that description.

The Gunners will be keen to ensure he joins them if he leaves Villarreal anytime soon, but there would be competition to sign him.

