Vinai Venkatesham defends Arsenal’s quiet January transfer window

Arsenal’s executive, Vinai Venkatesham, has defended the club’s decision not to panic buy in the January transfer window despite losing some players.

Because the Gunners are chasing a place in the top four, it made sense to make some winter signings.

Instead, they lost Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta’s side is facing a striker shortage and that has affected the number of goals they have scored.

Fans didn’t expect Auba to leave, and they certainly would have hoped the club would bring in a new player if he left, but that never happened.

It means Arsenal is one of the less equipped sides in the race for the Champions League spots now.

According to The Daily Mail, Venkatesham spoke with an Arsenal Fans’ Forum recently and he insisted they were active in the transfer window.

However, they could not find players who they felt would make an impact at the Emirates both on a short-term or long-term basis.

This forced them to forget about signing anyone, and he promised new players will join the club in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The January transfer window is not the best time to sign top players and clubs are rarely active in it.

Arsenal must have learnt from unpleasant experiences in the market, and we agree a deal has to be worth it before it should be done.

Hopefully, in the summer, we would sign the players we need to help the club become much better.