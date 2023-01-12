Vinai Venkatesham discusses Arsenal’s transfer plans

Arsenal will always be in the market to find the best talents to add to their squad, according to its chief executive, Vinai Venkatesham.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made some stunning signings in recent transfer windows, which have strengthened the squad and they are now reaping the rewards of investing well.

The Gunners top the standings by five points and remains in two other competitions, which could earn them at least one trophy this term.

They might have to strengthen their squad in this transfer window to better prepare for the second half of the term and Venkatesham insists the Gunners will spend if they see the right player.

“We’ve got a very clear plan, headed up by Edu, in terms of what we want to do to strengthen the squad,” Venkatesham told Sky Sports via Standard Sports.

“Every transfer window, of course, we’re going to look to see what opportunities are out there.

“If something makes sense from a technical perspective and a financial perspective, of course, we’ll look at it, but we’re happy with the squad that we’ve got.

“We’ll have a look around, like we do in every transfer window, but we’ve got a long-term plan to continue to strengthen the team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has done well in the transfer window recently and Venkatesham has given a good insight into how the decision-making works at the Emirates.

Mykhailo Mudryk is our main target this month and fans will pray the club adds the Ukrainian to the group before the window closes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids