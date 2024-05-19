Vinai Venkatesham set to leave Arsenal with Richard Garlick set to move up

Arsenal’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham has been in charge of our team through the whole of Mikel Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates, and has been widely praised for helping the club climb from the depths of mediocrity to challenging Man City for the League title. He was previously our chief commercial officer for two years and gradually worked his way up the ladder before being promoted to replace the outgoing Ivan Gazidis as CEO.

He was very instrumental in us getting bigger and better sponsorship deals which has put us back amongst the highest earners in the Premier League, and will be fondly missed by his management team as Arsenal’s co-owner Josh Kroenke said yesterday: “As many will know, our chief executive officer, Vinai Venkatesham leaves us in the summer. It has been such a pleasure working with Vinai, and we thank him for his contribution and commitment to the club over the past 14 years, wishing him well in his next step. Vinai will always be a good friend of mine and the club.

“I’m delighted that our director of football operations, Richard Garlick, will replace Vinai and become our managing director. Rich has made such an enormous impact since joining the club in 2021. He is a really well-respected figure in football with vast experience of the game, and we’re excited to see him shape the future of the club in his new role.”

Richard Garlick has also been very successful since joing Arsenal in 2021 as Director of Football Operations, and has been working closely with Arteta in Edu in helping to build our presently brilliant squad, and his experience will surely help us build even further in the future.

Goodbye Vinai, and Good Luck Richard!

