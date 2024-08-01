Vincent Kompany has given Arteta good reasons for Arsenal to sign Gyokeres

Arsenal has reportedly been scouting Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres during his preseason with Sporting CP, prompting renewed interest in the player. It now appears that Arsenal may try to sign the former Coventry City player.

It is believed that the player is open to moving to North London. However, there is still a valuation gap between the teams, with Sporting wanting roughly £80 million while Arsenal apparently wants to pay around £55 million to £60 million.

Gooners will hope the two clubs will reach a compromise on the transfer fee. If that is so, as per some comments from Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, Arsenal will not only sign a striker who will guarantee them goals and assists, but they will also add a player who Premier League defenders will dread because he will keep them on their toes while also providing a platform for his teammates to shine.

“We have a backline that is usually really aggressive and able to recover the ball on the first moment of impact and with him it takes you two, three or even four times and even runs the ball down into the corner,” said Kompany, last year while he was still Burnley boss, after facing Gyokeres while he was still a Coventry star.

“Even then he is able to square you up and create threat towards goal. His final balls are good, not just where he has to shoot but how he brings other players into the game.”

Some Gooners are so rigid that the attack is in safe hands with Kai Havertz, but acquiring someone like Gyokeres, who piled up 43 goals and produced 15 assists last season, does not weaken Arsenal; rather, he strengthens and gives us different options for us to contend for glory next season…

Peter Rix

