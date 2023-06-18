Vincent Kompany is eager for reunion with struggling Arsenal star

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is interested in acquiring Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan for the upcoming season. The midfielder has struggled during his time at Arsenal, prompting Kompany, who previously worked with Lokonga at Anderlecht, to consider bringing him to Burnley.

Despite Arsenal’s initial hopes that Lokonga would thrive in English football, he has encountered difficulties in the Premier League. He was subsequently loaned to Crystal Palace during the latter part of the previous season. However, Lokonga’s performances at Palace were not sufficient to secure a permanent deal, leading to his return to Arsenal, where he has found limited opportunities.

Given the circumstances, Arsenal is open to loaning Lokonga once again, and Burnley has expressed interest in acquiring the midfielder. Kompany, having confidence in Lokonga’s abilities, believes that he can help the player reach his potential within his newly-promoted Burnley team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has failed to meet expectations at the Emirates and he might return to form playing under Kompany, who has done well with young players since he became a manager.

If he joins them and does well, they will likely pay some money to make the transfer permanent at the end of the term.

