Viv Miedema aiming to fire Holland to Euros success, but is also rooting for England

The Arsenal striker Viv Miedema is Arsenal’s, Holland’s and the WSL’s top scorer of all time, and at only 25 years of age has many many years ahead to greatly increase her tally.

She will be leading the line tonight for the Netherlands in their opening Womens Euros 2022 match against Sweden at 8pm UK time. She was part of the team that won the last Euros in 2017 in Holland and has very fond memories of lifting the trophy in her home country. “Looking back, it was something that we really didn’t expect to happen,” Miedema told UEFA.com. “Playing at the EURO in Holland was really special with all the fans and family there. And I think throughout the tournament, we just really thought that this is going to be our tournament.

“Obviously, in the end we won against Denmark in the final and since then, women’s football has been growing really rapidly. And in Holland, to be fair, we get sold-out crowds now. We’ve got an amazing fan base and I hope that we can continue our success over the coming years.”

So obviously she wants more success with Holland, having spent most of her career with Arsenal in England, she has probably been a massive part of the big rise in the popularity of the Womens game in England as well. So she also wants to see England do well as well, having five Arsenal players in their squad, and with the tournament being held here, with the Final set to be played at Wembley.

“This summer is probably one of the biggest chances to put women’s football on the map,” she says. “I think this is hopefully going to be the tournament. I hate to say it, but I want to see England do well because it will get people to the stadium, it will make the country itself feel really alive and I hope from there that we get our fan base coming to England because I do think that we’ve got the best fans in the world.”

With all the games being shown live on BBC, this will be the best publicity ever for the Womens game, and I am sure that Miedema will be popular to view if she continues her scoring record.

Watch Holland v Sweden live at 8pm, and show your support for Viv Miedema, Arsenal’s greatest ever woman player…

