Viv Miedema can’t stop breaking records – Please stay at Arsenal

Yet another record broken by Miedema!

After another goal on the weekend in the win against Birmingham City, yet another record was broken by none other than our Dutch star striker Vivianne Miedema.

The record she broke was one that may never be broken again, well not for a long while anyway.

Miedema is now the first play to reach 100 WSL goal contributions after adding to her goal tally for the season. Her goal was Arsenal’s second in a 4-2 win against Birmingham City that got us the three points and has now put us eight points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League table, although Chelsea whom sit in second, have three games in hand.

The record consists of 70 goals and 30 assist in the WSL to date and if she continues going at the pace she is, the record will be so far out of reach that it will be hard for anyone to overtake, at least for a long while yet.

Miedema is clearly going from strength to strength and now becomes the greatest goal scorer in the division by a mile.

As we all know her contract is coming to an end in the summer and it may be hard to tie her down if this impressive record breaking form continues and if Arsenal do not do all they can to keep her for another few seasons at least, despite a number of different goal scorers in the team, she will for sure be a huge loss to both Arsenal and the WSL.

Although we know we have goal scorers in the team, it might not be the complete end of the world if she goes on to pastures new, as I am sure she has her eyes on winning the Champions League and with the forces that are Barcelona and Lyon out there right now, it may be difficult for her to do that with us (although I hope I am wrong and we lift it soon.)

But if we can keep a talent like Miedema, then this team can be a force to be reckoned with and Miedema can continue breaking records for a few season more at least!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

