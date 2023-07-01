Arsenal Women’s Viv Miedema celebrates Pride Month with her Arsenal family

Arsenal family celebrates Pride month

As the Arsenal family joins together to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month, star player Vivianne Miedema shares her thoughts and experiences, highlighting the inclusive and accepting environment of women’s football and the importance of allyship.

Recalling her own journey, Miedema reflects on how women’s football has embraced openness and acceptance, stating, “I remember being 14 years old and signing for Heerenveen… I just remember this amazing feeling of knowing I’m somewhere where everyone is accepted and you’re free to be who you really are.”

She recognizes the privilege of working in such an environment and acknowledges that Pride Month holds special significance for those who may not always feel accepted, encouraging them to stay true to themselves.

There is so much out there that gives me hope: Miedema

Miedema emphasizes the need for society to move towards acceptance without hate, expressing her hopes for the future, saying, “People are changing and times are changing, and I really hope that in 10 years’ time or something like that it won’t be an issue, or at least a lot less of an issue. It’s just a question of time because I also see so much out there that gives me hope for the future.”

As a prominent figure in women’s football, the Dutchwoman acknowledges the positive impact she can have on others, stating, “I get so many messages from people on social media saying that I’m their strength and superhero for giving them the confidence to come out to their family and to accept who they really are, which is unbelievable.”

She recognizes the collective efforts in women’s sports to stand up for others and what is right, highlighting the unity and understanding that exists within teams.

Miedema states that she feels proud that Arsenal have created an inclusive community for everyone

The Gunners striker applauds Arsenal Women’s connection to the LGBTQ+ community and their support of groups like the GayGooners, emphasizing the influence clubs can have in shaping a more inclusive society.

She remarks, “I think it has and will continue to change the minds of a lot of people. Clubs need to set an example, and it makes me proud to know that Arsenal and the GayGooners have been doing that from an early stage.”

Happy #Pride Month! To all in the LGBTQ+ community who struggle to openly be themselves in both the football community and every day society – we stand by you. #HerGameToo #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/HchxBdTd1O — Her Game Too (@HerGameToo) June 4, 2021

“At the end of the day, being happy is what matters”

Ultimately, Miedema’s message is one of love, acceptance, and happiness. Rejecting the need for labels, she states, “All I’ve ever wanted to say is that this is my partner and I’m happy with them, because at the end of the day that’s all that matters – being happy. That’s what everyone deserves.”

As Arsenal and the entire football community come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the 26yo’s words serve as a reminder of the progress made and the continued work needed to create a world where everyone can truly be themselves and find acceptance and happiness.

Quotes credits: Arsenal.com

Yash Bisht