Viv Miedema due for a new bumper Arsenal contract

If a record-breaking game won’t get you a new contract, I don’t know what will!

According to the Evening Standard Vivianne Miedema’s recent record breaking appearance it seems, is going to earn her a bumper new contract extension.

Speaking after his side thrashed out a 6-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham over the weekend, Arsenal ladies manager Joe Montemurro has stated that a new contract for Miedema is at the very top of the Arsenal Women’s priorities.

Although it was before her record-breaking moment, -where she became the Women’s Super League all-time top scorer so far after 52 goals in 50 games surpassing the previous record-holder, Manchester City’s Nikita Parris who scored 49 times,- after her feat, it has become an even more apparent reason to want to tie her down.

It is believed that Miedema who is still only 24-years-old has a contract with Arsenal until the end of next season and Montemurro is hoping that the club can agree a long-term deal with her at some point next month in order to avoid any issues in the long run. He stated:

“I’d love to discuss contractual things and players coming in and staying and so on. It’s something we’ll start to do early in November. Viv will be on top of that list and we’ll do everything we can to make sure she remains.”

Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the season over the weekend to move two points clear at the top of the WSL after their win over Spurs, while their rivals have picked up just one point from their opening five matches.

Here’s hoping that two things come out of this, ONE; that Miedema accepts the contract offer that I am sure she will get from Arsenal and commits her long term future to the club- as Aubameyang did with the men’s team- where she can surely shine to become an even bigger legend in the Women’s game and TWO: Spurs maintain their poor form and struggle to pick up points for the rest of the season. Gooners?

Shenel Osman