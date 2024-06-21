Viv Miedema gives deadline for announcing new club and hints on possible destinations

Vivianne Miedema, who will leave Arsenal on June 30 as a free agent, will reveal her new home in a fortnight. The worry has been that she may opt to join Arsenal Women’s WSL rivals, Manchester City. However, I think she’s dropped a hint that she won’t be moving to Manchester.

Speaking about her future, the Dutch goal machine hinted that she’s sought advice from Beth Mead about where to play next. I doubt Beth Mead would advise her to go to Manchester City; she’ll most certainly remind her she’s a Gunner for life. She also hints that she’s open to moving to any country (which could potentially attract interest from other teams from other countries). She acknowledges Women’s Super League is the best but puts an emphasis on her openness to joining another league. Would she do that if her mind was still in the WSL? (I doubt it.)

She told ad.nl, “I’ve always said I want to have made my decision before we start the Euro qualifiers in July. I’ve got two weeks left. I’ve talked a lot about it with Beth and also with my brother. If you want to play well, it’s important to feel good off the pitch too.

“I’m open to moving to any country in Europe. The most important thing for me is to get fit somewhere, be treated well, and play in the Champions League. England is still the best and most complete league, in my opinion, but I’m definitely open to other leagues. I’m 27 now, so hopefully my peak years are ahead of me.”

Based on those comments, I’m more than convinced Miedema is quitting the WSL; she almost says she wants to go elsewhere (move to any country or any league) and re-establish herself. Trust me, there’s no chance she moves to Manchester City. Are the Citizens even guaranteed Champions League football? Don’t they have to go through the qualifiers?

Could former Arsenal boss, Joe Montemurro, who was recently announced as the new boss at Olympic Lyonnais, entice Miedema to join the Women’s Champions League veterans in Lyon?

Michelle Maxwell

