Viv Miedema reveals she is back in training with Arsenal Women at last

When Arsenal lost 1-0 to Lyon in a Champions League match in December 2022, our legendary Women’s striker Vivianne Miedema got injured.

However, the Dutch sensation has now disclosed to Algemeen Dagblad that she is back in first-team training after being unable to do so after suffering an ACL injury last year.

That season-ending injury caused her to miss a significant portion of our campaign last year, as well as the World Cup with the Oranje, where her Dutch team was defeated in the quarterfinals by Spain, who won the championship.

In her AD column, Arsenal’s No. 11 discussed her rehabilitation, recovery, and having to deal with just being a fan in the last few months.

“After months of rehabilitation after my serious knee injury, I am now training with the selection at Arsenal again. On Friday, I can really do everything again. That is of course very nice after all the blood, sweat, and tears of the past period,” she said.

“But somehow, it’s also scary. How will my knee hold up? How will things go during the matches? That is exciting. I will first start playing for Arsenal’s second team to gain some rhythm.”

Our Arsenal women’s manager, Jonas Eidevall, is no doubt full of joy with the news that one of his most influential attackers may soon be available for selection. I hope she regains her magic and has an injury-free 2023–24 season when she returns.

Soon we’ll be able to see the Beth Mead and Viv Miedema partnership back in action.

Michelle Maxwell

