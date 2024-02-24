Vivianne Miedema hopeful the Netherlands Women will qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Arsenal women’s fans are eagerly following their star player, Vivianne Miedema, as she works to regain her form on the field following her ACL injury, which kept her out of action for almost 11 months for club and country.

She’s been back for some time now; she got back into things in October. However, we can all agree that she still has room to grow and return to her full potential.

The all-time WSL top scorer, and the all-time top-scorer for the Netherlands has now shared updates on her progress, expressing optimism and discussing the challenges of her rehabilitation.

She suggested that being patient is crucial for her to return to her peak performance. She feels like she’s getting back to her old self.

“After the winter break, I played a lot,” Vivianne Miedema told AD.nl via a phone call from Marbella. “I’m feeling better and better, a bit like my old ‘Viv’ again at times, and that’s great. But cruciate ligament rehabilitation and returning to playing many minutes—that always goes up and down a bit, and I knew that.

“After the winter break, I played a lot, and it is logical that you react to that,” Miedema continued. “It’s about how we tackle it and get it under control. Ideally, I would be ‘top-top fit’ again by the time of the Olympic Games.

“Then it would be nice if we qualified for that. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense.”

Listening to Miedema, it’s evident that we should allow her the time to rediscover her form. It’s obvious that she’ll keep pushing to get back to her peak for the rest of the season. It’s pretty obvious that she’ll probably be back to her best by next season.

Arsenal’s women’s opponents better watch out when Miedema gets back in form!

Miedema started for the Netherlands this week, as our Arsenal Women are on international duty, but was substituted after the first half. The Netherlands lost 3-0 to Women’s World Cup winners Spain. However, the Netherlands can still qualify if they beat Germany in the play-offs.

What are your thoughts?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….