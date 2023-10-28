Vivianne Miedema “It’s like I’ve never been away” on her return to the pitch for Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women teammates & partners, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, suffered devastating ACL injuries within weeks of each other last season, across November & December 2022. Mead returned to the pitch for our Gunners when they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 15th October. Miedema then made her return to action for our Gunners one week later – last Sunday, when Arsenal Women beat Bristol City FC Women 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Viv posted a tweet this week on X (formerly twitter), saying “I’m a proper footballer again… it’s like I’ve never been away”

Miedema made a cameo appearance, coming on in the 90th minute – which was time enough for the old Mead & Miedema magic to set up a perfect 3rd goal opportunity that Caitlin Foord didn’t quite manage to put in the back of the net.

Head coach Eidevall had this to say on Miedema’s return, speaking after the the 2-1 win over Bristol City:

“That pass reminded me of the pass [Viv] did to Beth at the Emirates on my first WSL game for Arsenal. It’s just a copy of that. She’s incredible with those passes as you can see that Beth believes in it fully with her run as well.

“I do think that was one of the opportunities we should have converted though.”

Miedema is now off to represent the Netherlands in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, as they take on Scotland – Miedema is the all-time top goalscorer for the Netherlands, helping them to win Euro 2017. However, Mead is set to stay at home after Wiegman did not include her in the Lionesses squad on this occasion.

We should start to see a lot more of Mead & Miedema on the pitch for increasing periods, over the coming weeks. I, for one, cannot wait to see the pair back in action for our Gunners!

What do you think Gooners? Are you ready for some Mead & Miedema magic?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….