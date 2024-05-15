Vivianne Miedema out. Mariona Caldentey of Barcelona Women in? Both players out of contract..

Reports suggest that contract negotiations between Caldentey and her current club have hit a standstill, prompting Arsenal to intensify their pursuit in recent weeks. However, any significant developments are expected to be on hold until after Barcelona’s Women’s Champions League final showdown against Lyon on May 25th.

From the Balearic Islands, Caldentey, whose contract ends on June 30th, has not yet made a decision. Reading Spanish articles, Barca are up in arms about potentially losing Caldentey. Apparently, 2 x Women’s Balon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas is running out of contract at Barca too.. Caldentey is reported to have a number of top leagues interested in signing her, so Arsenal may have to go the extra mile, even if she is a free agent at the end of June..

In a related move, Arsenal has officially announced the departure of Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema, who will be leaving the club after not receiving a contract extension. Rivals Manchester City are rumored to be poised to capitalize on this opportunity and secure her services. It is expected that Viv, who is in a relationship with Arsenal teammate Beth Mead, will want to continue her career in the UK but will she move to City?

Caldentey emerges as a prime candidate to fill the void left by Miedema’s exit. Arsenal’s proactive approach suggests a potentially bustling summer transfer window for the London-based club, with plans also underway to make an enticing offer for Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Furthermore, amidst their transfer deliberations, Arsenal reportedly engaged in discussions with representatives of England & Chelsea forward Fran Kirby. However, it appears that the club has opted not to pursue Kirby, who will become a free agent when her contract with Chelsea expires in June.

Things are hotting up for the Summer Transfer Window already Gooners huh? What do you make of the latest news?

